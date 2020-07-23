Patricia Lou Chilcott Abele, age 89, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born June 2, 1931 in Erie, Pa. to the late Raymond and Sarah Chilcott.
Patsy graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1950. She went on to work at General Electric Transportation where she retired in 1992.
Patsy was full of life and loved to socialize with friends and family. She never met a stranger, and her laugh was contagious. She liked to keep busy and always found new hobbies and interests. She enjoyed crafting and mastered the art of finding a "good deal". She would excitedly cheer for Penn State Football and loved watching "the golf". She devoted her life to her family and wanted to make everyone happy.
Patsy is survived by two children, David Abele (Heather) and Rae Kaliszewski (Jim); ten grandchildren, Shayne Abele, Katelyn Pierce (Brandon), Evan Abele (Ann), DJ Abele, Mackenzie Abele, Sydnee Abele, Candice Amendola (Marc), Amber Bailey, and Delaney and Aiden Kaliszewski; eight great-grandchildren, Chase, Caedyn, and Colt Abele, Payton and Ainsley Pierce, Kaylee and Mason Abele, and Charlie Amendola; two siblings, Judie Helffrich (Jim) and Jack Chilcott (Jennie); three sisters-in-law, Rosie, Helene, and Carol Chilcott; one brother-in-law, Bob Bell; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Abele; her beloved daughter, Dawn Abele; her sisters, Frances Chilcott, Mary Bell and Shirley Veit (Norbert); and her brothers, Donald, Eugene (Doris), Curtis (Edna), James and Richard Chilcott.
A service will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. James P. McCormick. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the YMCA of Greater Erie or the American Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
