1/
Patricia M. Gregoroff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. Gregoroff, age 89, of Erie, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born in Marianna, Pa., on February 27, 1931, the daughter of the late Lula Evans and Fred Morris.

She was an active member of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity of Christ, serving as a parish council member and treasurer, Ladies Auxiliary treasurer, and a longtime "baking lady" for the church. Patricia took great pleasure in cooking, baking, and crocheting for family and friends. A good home cooked meal, a fresh baked pie, or a crocheted dish scrubby always arrived at the right time.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred "Sina" Morris.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Carl "Shadow" Gregoroff; three daughters, Susan Sobotka of Shillington, Pa., Elaine Gregoroff of Erie, and Natalie (Patrick) Maher of Girard; and one son, Matthew (Rachel) Gregoroff of Erie. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation. Private funeral services were held at the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity, 251 East Front St., with burial in St. John the Divine Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Nativity of Cemetery Beautification Fund, 109 German Street, Erie, PA 16507, or to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen.

Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved