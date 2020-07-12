Patricia M. Gregoroff, age 89, of Erie, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born in Marianna, Pa., on February 27, 1931, the daughter of the late Lula Evans and Fred Morris.
She was an active member of the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity of Christ, serving as a parish council member and treasurer, Ladies Auxiliary treasurer, and a longtime "baking lady" for the church. Patricia took great pleasure in cooking, baking, and crocheting for family and friends. A good home cooked meal, a fresh baked pie, or a crocheted dish scrubby always arrived at the right time.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred "Sina" Morris.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Carl "Shadow" Gregoroff; three daughters, Susan Sobotka of Shillington, Pa., Elaine Gregoroff of Erie, and Natalie (Patrick) Maher of Girard; and one son, Matthew (Rachel) Gregoroff of Erie. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. Private funeral services were held at the Russian Orthodox Church of the Nativity, 251 East Front St., with burial in St. John the Divine Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Church of the Nativity of Cemetery Beautification Fund, 109 German Street, Erie, PA 16507, or to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
