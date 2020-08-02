Patricia M. Heitzenrater, age 71, of Erie, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born in Erie, on June 16, 1949, daughter of the late Harry and Marcella Heitzenrater.
Pat was a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn and the Court House prior to her retirement.
Pat is survived by two sons, David Lyons and Stan Lyons (Cynthia); one daughter, Elizabeth Rabe; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Heitzenrater.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. A private interment will be held.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.