1/1
Patricia M. Heitzenrater
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. Heitzenrater, age 71, of Erie, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born in Erie, on June 16, 1949, daughter of the late Harry and Marcella Heitzenrater.

Pat was a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn and the Court House prior to her retirement.

Pat is survived by two sons, David Lyons and Stan Lyons (Cynthia); one daughter, Elizabeth Rabe; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Heitzenrater.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. A private interment will be held.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved