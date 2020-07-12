1/1
Patricia M. Klenushun Nagy
Patricia M. Nagy, age 81, of St. Mary's East, passed away there on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1939, the daughter of the late Frederick and Anna Sullivan Klenushun.

Patricia loved to travel and play golf. Patricia was loved by many friends, family and her co-workers.

She was preceded in death by her husband Julius J. Nagy, one daughter Christine Nagy, two brothers; Norman and Arthur, and two sisters; Anne and Nadgia.

She is survived by her children: Julianne and Timothy McLaughlin, Mary Nagy, and Elaina and Randy Hewitt. She is further surived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services were held under the direction of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
