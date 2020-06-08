Patricia M. (Godfrey) Shaffer, 82, of Girard, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
She was born in Erie, Pa., a daughter of the late Donald and Beatrice (Keith) Godfrey.
Patricia graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in Girard in 1955. She had been employed at The Gospel Publishing House as a young woman where she worked in the shipping department. Following high school she worked at Marx Toys as a secretary in the office and in 1965, obtained her real estate license where she began working with her husband at David M. Shaffer Real Estate, retiring in 2011.
Pat was a founding member of the Bethel Girard Assembly of God Church in Girard, where she was a Sunday School teacher and Treasurer for Sunday School. She was the Treasurer of the Girard Athletic Boosters during her children's school years. From 1979-1981, the Shaffer family began traveling throughout the Tri-State area to minister to the public through their families music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Kay Shaffer and a sister, Gloria Shatto.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her husband, David M. Shaffer, whom she married on June 2, 1956 in Erie; three sons, David M. (Kathleen) Shaffer Jr. of E. Springfield, Pa., Daniel M. (Sheri) Shaffer of Springfield, Mo., and Douglas M. Shaffer (Daniel) of Dallas, Texas; brother, Richard D. (Glenna) Godfrey of Kearneysville, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Lindsay Petruso (Paul), Paige Shaffer,and Brock (Claire) Shaffer; a great-grandson, Miles Shaffer; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1414 Lake St., Girard. CDC Covid 19 guidelines will be followed.
Burial will be in the Springfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel Assembly of God, 1414 Lake Street, Girard, PA 16417.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 8, 2020.