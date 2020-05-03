|
|
Patricia M. Smith, 88, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her residence.
Patricia was born in Altoona, Pa., on November 5, 1931, a daughter of the late Sherman and Anna (Diehl) Nearhoof.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Albion and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Benton, and five brothers, France Nearhoof, Taz Nearhoof, Dick Nearhoof, David Nearhoof, and Denny Nearhoof.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Irvin B. Smith Jr. of Albion, seven children, Terry Nearhoof and his wife, Linda, of Erie, Wendy Pearson and her husband, Dave, of Tampa, Fla., Karen Randall and her husband, Gary, of Albion, Frank Sikora and his wife, Wendy, of Albion, Robert Sikora of Cranesville, Lisa Sikora and her husband, Chuck, of Albion, and Deana Brockett of Albion, a sister, Annie Hlivko of Albion, and two brothers, Harold Nearhoof of Conneaut, Ohio, and Bernie Nearhoof and his wife, Regina, of Erie. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, all arrangements will be handled privately by the family at this time. When it is safe to do so, the family will hold a memorial mass and burial, which will be announced. Arrangements are being handled by the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, PA 16401.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020