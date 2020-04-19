|
Patricia M. "Trish" Waddell, age 59, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born in Erie, on July 25, 1960, a daughter of the late Ronald and Janet Brown.
Trish was a 1979 graduate of Tech Memorial High School. She had worked as a waitress in Cleveland before returning to Erie in 2004. Trish loved watching soap operas, reading angel books and loved listening to music.
Trish is survived by her fiancé of over 20 years, Fred Rhodes; four sons, David, Kevin, Brian and Eric Waddell; one brother, Ronald Brown; and one sister, Debbie Ring (James). She is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angel Ann; and one sister, Sharon Brown.
At the family's request, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 19, 2020