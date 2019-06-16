|
|
Patricia Mae (Milani) Carideo, 90, of Erie passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born on May 21, 1929, to the late Oreste "Arthur" and Evelyn (Stromenger) Milani.
Pat attended East High and Academy High Schools and graduated from Academy in 1947. She was employed at Bell Telephone prior to getting married. She was a loving and proud mom to four children. She worked at Spectrum Control in Fairview and retired at age 72 after working there for 22 years.
Pat was an avid bowler who belonged to bowling leagues most of her adult life. She was proud of her several 200 games. She enjoyed playing cards and cooking. She was especially proud of her Italian food and lemon meringue and coconut cream pies. She enjoyed traveling, especially going out west to visit her children. Pat loved to tell stories and jokes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Shalkowski.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Diane Oper (John) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Deborah Mizikowski (Gary) of Erie, Denise Harrington (Chris) of Richland, Wash., son Jim of Sinking Spring, Pa., sister Sally Ostrowski of Girard, brother David Milani (Elaine) of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren, Kari Horrell (Jared) , John Oper, great-grandchild Brynn Horrell and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Monday, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there, Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Memorials are suggested to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019