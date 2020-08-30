Patricia Mitchell, age 90, of Harborcreek, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ball Pavilion. She was born in Philadelphia on December 15, 1929, daughter of the late Cecil G. and Geraldine Frutchey Moyer.
Pat was a graduate of Penn High School and Thiel College in Greenville, Pa. After graduation, she worked as an engineering assistant at General Electric, then after her husband retired, she went to work for the Erie County Library System.
Pat and her husband, Forest A. Mitchell, whom she married April 10, 1954, lived in Erie, New City, N.Y., San Mateo, Calif., and then back to Erie in 1968. Forest died on April 20, 1997.
She was a member of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church. Pat was a volunteer tutor for the NW Tri County IU Adult Education Program. For many years, she was the treasurer for Christ the Redeemer preschool. Pat loved books, fine needlework, gardening, quilting and Friday lunches with the Lunch Bunch.
She is survived by three children, Mary Stahon (Joseph) of Erie, Mark Mitchell (Victoria) of Temecula, Calif., and Linda Vogt of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Daniel, Adam, Jacob Dylan, Lindsay, Hannah, Ethan, Michael and Rebecca; four great-grandchildren, Forrest, Caleb, Scottlyn and Felicity; and son-in-law, Jeff Figurski.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven; her brother, Capt. Cecil G. Moyer, Jr.; her sister, Geraldine Malmberg (Paul); her daughter, Anne Figurski; and her son-in-law, Scott Vogt.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brevillier Village, especially the nurses and aides, for taking care of Pat even when she didn't want it.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Road, on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Erie Zoo, 423 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508 or the Flagship Niagara League, 150 E. Front Street, Suite 100, Erie, PA 16507. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
.