Patricia (Lorence) (Paparelli) Guthrie, 69 years old, passed away, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, peacefully after a very difficult but courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Patty was born December 22, 1949, the daughter of the late Clarence and Jean (Olszewski) Lorence.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years Howard Guthrie; her three daughters Errin Barrett (Patrick) and grandsons Zachry and Austin, Raeannon Guthrie and grandson Miles, Ashley Guthrie and grandsons Landin and Mason; one son, Stephen Guthrie and grandson Stephen; and her sister Lynette Wozniak (James).
She was also preceded in death by her first husband Anthony Paparelli; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Guthrie and her sister Carolyn Lorence.
She was a graduate of St. Benedicts Academy, class of '67. Patty began to work at a young age at Lorence's Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, the family business which she and her sister took over after her father's retirement. Later, she found her calling as a talented floral designer, retiring from Larese Floral & Design.
Prior to her illness, Patty enjoyed working in her yard and garden, spending time at camp while sipping her cocktails on the deck, going for rides on their motorcycle with Howard, shopping with her sister and spending time with her daughters and most of all being Grammy to "HER BOYS".
The family would like to send out a heartfelt Thank You to Patty's caregivers and staff from Bayada and AseraCare, Dr. Allison Snyder, the Cleveland Clinic and the ALS Association of Western PA. You have all been there for her and for us through this difficult journey while going above and beyond making sure she was comfortable each and every day.
Friends are invited to attend a gathering on Saturday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Boulevard. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions can be made to online or by mail to the ALS Association of Western PA, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209 or the Healthwell Foundation, 20440 Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2019