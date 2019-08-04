|
Patricia "Pat" Parmarter Christensen passed away at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from Leukemia. Pat was born on May 28, 1936 in Erie, Pa., the oldest daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Wheaton) Parmarter. Pat graduated from St. Gregory High School in North East, Pa. in 1954. Pat was a resident of Bristolville, Ohio at the time of her passing.
In her teen years, Pat enjoyed singing and reading. Pat and her friend sang a Davis Sisters duet "I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know About Him" in a talent show in high school. With her brothers Sam and Tom, she would perform a variety show at home, accompanied by her mother on the piano. She also helped to care for nine of her younger siblings. Pat and her brother Sam traveled with the carnival for a year when she was 18. Patricia enjoyed traveling to England and Germany when her late husband (Chris) was in the Army. In recent years, Pat loved gardening and canning vegetables, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Pat raised four children: Laurel (Jefferson) Bender of Middlefield, Ohio, Ruth (Ralph) Melvin of Painesville, Ohio and Joan Mills of Perry, Ohio; son, Jeffrey (Joanna) Christensen of Bristolville, Ohio.
In addition to her four children, Pat is survived by four brothers: Thomas (Janet) Parmarter of Clarksdale, Ariz., John (Kathy) Parmarter of Erie, Pa., Gerard (Frances) Parmarter of Las Vegas, Nev., and Gregory (Sarah) Parmarter of Ripley, N.Y.; four sisters: Mary (John) Waterhouse of Waterford, Pa., Jessie Parmarter of Erie, Pa., Paulette (James) Testani of Ferrell, Pa., and Denise (Robert) Conley of Erie, Pa.; four grandchildren: Brandy, Sherry, Ralph, Jr. and Tiffany; and 13 great-grandchildren: Tobi, Tory, Brianna, Alysia, Dominic, Ashleigh, Austin, Zachary, Zane, Zaia, Kyle, Dillian and Damien.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, son, David Christensen, three brothers, Samuel Parmarter, Richard Parmarter and David Parmarter, and a granddaughter, Brenda.
Burial will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery on August 10th, 2019 at noon. Followed by a celebration of life at The Waterhouse Farm. Please send donations to https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019