Patricia Pati Hassett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pati" Hassett, age 80, of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Commonwealth Care (formerly Greenfields), in Bel Air, MD.

Born in Erie, Pa., she was the daughter of Joseph and Stella (Kosko) Graczyk and wife of the late Peter Hassett.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Andrea Gomes, Kelly Cunningham, Danelee Born and Deadra Megert; sons, Charles Hassett, Mark Hassett and Edward Hassett; siblings, Olga Lombardozzi, Leona Bilotti, Connie Walker, Stella Thomas, Helen Jerge and Marlene Kerecman; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held for family and invited guests. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved