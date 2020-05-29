Patricia "Pati" Hassett, age 80, of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on May 26, 2020, at Commonwealth Care (formerly Greenfields), in Bel Air, MD.
Born in Erie, Pa., she was the daughter of Joseph and Stella (Kosko) Graczyk and wife of the late Peter Hassett.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Andrea Gomes, Kelly Cunningham, Danelee Born and Deadra Megert; sons, Charles Hassett, Mark Hassett and Edward Hassett; siblings, Olga Lombardozzi, Leona Bilotti, Connie Walker, Stella Thomas, Helen Jerge and Marlene Kerecman; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Erie Times-News on May 29, 2020.