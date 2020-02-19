|
Patricia "Patti" L. Reynolds Wright, age 77, of Erie, died peacefully, on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Sarah Reed Retirement Center, surrounded by her entire family who loved her so very much. Her family was the most important aspect of her life.
She was born on November 22, 1942, the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Reynolds.
Patti married her high school sweetheart, Robert Charles Wright, in 1960, who passed away in 2002.
Patti graduated from McDowell High School in 1960 and St. Vincent LPN School in 1966.
She was a certified Domestic Violence Counselor and worked at Hospitality House (SafeNet) as a counselor and emergency shelter manager for 14 years.
Patti volunteered at the Cancer Center and was a member of the West Lake Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
She was active with Scouts and all the kids' baseball programs. She loved her children and grandchildren.
Patti is survived by four children: Kevin Wright (Pat) of St. Louis Park, Minn., and Robin Weunski (Tom), Pamela Wright, and Virginia Foster, all of Erie, nine grandchildren: Douglas Wright (Lucy) of Smyrna, Ga., Matthew Wright (Anna) of Fridley, Minn., and Jeffrey Weunski (Kara), Joshua Weunski, Amber Weunski, Brittni Haines, Brandon Wright, Adam Foster, and Noah Foster, all of Erie, three great-grandchildren: Jacob Weunski, Kolten Weunski, and Kyra Allen, all of Erie, one sister Cindy Szymczak (Joe), nieces: Joelle Dunn and Colleen Gross (Chris), and a nephew Chris Szymczak of Erie, special friends: Angie Sementelli, Angie Shreve, and Peggy Allen, and a very special friend of over forty years Barb Oshinsky.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, and one son Keith.
The family would like to express their thanks to all her friends at Curry Schell who were her second family, to all the amazing and caring staff at UPMC Hamot 4th Floor Respiratory ICU Unit, and the Sarah Reed Retirement Center (especially Dina who was so helpful at the very end).
Per Patti's wishes, her service and burial will be private.
All arrangements were handled through the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Lake Fire Department, 3762 West Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020