Patricia "Patty" Ann Wroblewski Montgomery was called home to be reunited with her family in heaven, on May 20, 2019.
She was loved by her large family and friends. Patty had many names: Momushka, Party Patty, PP, Bookie, Grandma and "The Queen." She loved the Buffalo Bills and anyone playing Pittsburgh!
Patty was born on July 18, 1955, to her parents, Edwin L. Wroblewski and the late Donna F . Burrows Wroblewski, in Corry, Pa.
She was a 1973 graduate of McDowell High School, where she met her husband, Keith. They were wed on April 24, 1976 and recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on a month-long vacation down south.
Patty is survived by her father, Edwin L. Wroblewski, her husband, Keith A. Montgomery, her daughters, Nicole (Brian) Emerick and Adelle (Stefan) Lehman, and two grandsons, Cole and Kyle Emerick. She is also survived by her three sisters, Debra (Tom) Hain, Kathy Kinney, and Margaret (David) Woodruff and many nieces and nephews. Patty will be greatly missed by all her family and friends, especially her monthly card club girls.
Patty worked for Waldameer Park, Erie Universal, Plastek and the Blair Corp. She and her husband owned and ran Tivis Seafood for 14 years. She was disabled from an accident in 2001 and suffered from many illnesses since, which eventually claimed her life. God bless her soul.
Friends are invited to call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 until the time of a service at 11 a.m., with Msgr. Henry Kreigel.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 22, 2019