Patricia "Patty" Anne Clover Redinger, 64, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, beside her daughters, on April 8, 2020. She was born in Erie, on January 27, 1956, the daughter of Kenneth and Doris Clover.
This beautiful woman was the best cook around and loved to cook for others. There was no recipe that could challenge her. She loved animals, especially her dog, Brutus. She loved to be outside, whether it be to go for long walks, bike ride, garden and plant flowers, or to be out in the water on the boat. She also loved her family, and was very proud of her daughters, whom she would speak highly of to everyone. She crossed paths with countless people while working in the deli and owning a nail salon for many years. She loved to help others, and frequently donated blood and served at the City Mission. She was unapologetically honest, outgoing, always on a mission, and enjoyed having fun.
She was a believer in Christ Jesus and served at both Erie Christian Fellowship and ReaLife Assembly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Doris Clover, her sister Beverly Clover, and her husband Harold (Buzz) Redinger, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters Jamie Shatto (Bethany), and Jesica Landis (Jeremiah), a grandson, her brother Kenneth Clover, Jr. (Becky), and many nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the medical staff at UPMC Hamot for the compassionate care provided to Patty and family. She is very loved and will be truly missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and family will be in contact with friends and family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020