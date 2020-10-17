1/1
Patricia R. (McNally) Leube
1943 - 2020
Patricia R. (McNally) Leube, age 76, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in Erie, on October 26, 1943, a daughter of the late James and Marie Jean (Findlay) McNally.

Patricia worked as a seamstress for Jenks Graphics. She also worked for ten years at Springhill Senior Living and Forestview Skilled Nursing. Patricia was a former member of St. Mathew's in the Woods. She enjoyed reading, taking rides, playing cards, spending time with family, listening to music and singing. She loved all animals and especially her dog, Misty. Patricia was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Leube, a son, Craig Leube, her sister, Jean Marie Giles,, brother, John "Jack" McNally, and sons-in-law, Douglas Hanas and Bradley Cutler.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Leube (Tanya), Tammy Kastrup (John), Lori Hepler, Lisa Flemmens (Paul Kleiner) and Amy Harrison (Greg Whitford), grandchildren, Corey Leube, Travis Leube, Colton Leube, Kyle Kastrup, Kara Kastrup, Bryan Hanas (Devyn), Nicholas Hepler, Jarod Hepler, Marissa Cutler (Ben), Karleigh Respecki (Nick), Taylor Harrison, and Tyler Harrison (Brittany), and six great-grandkids. She is also survived by her boyfriend, Larry Dufala, lifelong friend, Gloria Klofft, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call on Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard. Services and burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery will be private.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or to the Humane Society of Northwestern PA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
