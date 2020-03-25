|
|
Patricia Richards, 81, of Niles, passed away in her home, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Patricia was born on January 12, 1939, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Stanley and Loretta (Tylkowski) Ciukaj.
On August 17, 1957, Patricia married the love of her life, Patsy Richards, at a ceremony in Erie, Pennsylvania. The two moved all over the Midwest before settling down in Niles, Michigan.
Patricia loved to garden. For her, it was therapeutic to watch her hard work blossom into beauty. She also loved to read. She could often be found in a quiet room reading.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Patsy James Richards; her granddaughter, Rachel Richards; and by her parents.
Patricia will be remembered by her children, Patrick (Gudrun Presley) Richards of Marietta, Georgia, Pamela (Charles) Rose of Findlay, Ohio, Philip Richards of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Paula (Spencer) Rose of Niles; seven grandchildren, Laura Rose of Vermillion, South Dakota, Charlie Rose of Findlay, Ohio, Hunter Horton, Ally Collins, Jasmine Rose, Ariana Rose and Liam Rose, all of Niles; and many extended family members who know and love her as Nonny; and close friends.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 25, 2020