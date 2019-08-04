Home

Lange Funeral Home, Inc.
186 East Avenue
Lockport, NY 14094
(716) 434-1081
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lange Funeral Home, Inc.
186 East Avenue
Lockport, NY 14094
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lange Funeral Home, Inc.
186 East Avenue
Lockport, NY 14094
Patricia Seaman Lilley Bloomingdale


1944 - 2019
Patricia Seaman Lilley Bloomingdale Obituary
Patricia Seaman Lilley Bloomingdale of Erie, Pa., formerly of Lockport, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born on March 14, 1944 in Medina, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Lee and Ruby Smith Seaman.

She was previously employed by Lock City Cab, Keystone Laundry and Ruth's Restaurant. She volunteered at the pet food bank of Faith Tabernacle Church, loved her dog, Poochie and liked playing cards, Bingo, Buffalo Bills, Elvis and spending time with her family.

Surviving Patricia are her children, Victor Seaman (Mary), Shirley "Sue" Schwarzott, Theresa McCullough (Ron) and Donna Watkins; siblings, Raymond "Sonny" Seaman (Sheri), Raymond "Butch" Humphrey (Darlene) and Edith "Sis" Westfall (Estle) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sons Rodney and Gordon Lilley and siblings Donald, Floyd "Bookie", James, Shirley "Peanuts" Miller and Gertrude "Dolly" Palmer.

Friends may call on Sunday Aug. 11th 3-7 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home, Inc., 186 East Ave., Lockport, N.Y., where funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. Interment in Hartland Central Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019
