Patricia Suroviec Wieczorek, 63, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at St. Vincent Health Center, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Waterford, on May 24, 1956, a daughter of the late Edward and Wilda Howard Suroviec.
Patricia graduated from Ft. LeBoeuf High School and attended Gannon University. She graduated from the St. Vincent School of Nursing, worked at St. Vincent Health Center as an RN for over 30 years, and then as a nurse in home health care for a number of years. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and the Greene Township Lioness Club, where she held many leadership positions. She enjoyed ceramics, adult coloring, gardening, and nature, especially feeding the birds.
Survivors include her husband, David J. Wieczorek; one daughter, Danielle Wieczorek and her significant other, Logan, of Erie; four sisters, Kathryn Orski and her husband, Gary, of Centreville, Va., Susan George and her husband, John, of Kingsville, Ohio, Sandra Turi and her husband, Bryon, of Butler, and Marjorie Bruce and her husband, David, of Erie; one brother, Joseph Suroviec, of Palm City, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Additional calling hours will take place at St. Boniface Catholic Church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount of Olives Cemetery.
The family would like to sincerely thank Sarah Humphrey and Missie Schack for their loving care, guidance, and compassion given to Patricia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Greene Township Lioness Club, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie, PA 16509 or the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 11, 2019