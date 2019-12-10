|
Patricia (Habersack Bayona) Takach, age 71, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at LECOM Senior Living Center. Born in Erie on June 9, 1948, a daughter of the late William and Catherine (McLaughlin) Habersack.
Patty was a 1966 graduate of Strong Vincent. She earned her accounting degree and worked for several banks in Erie, Beverly Hills and San Francisco, Calif. She retired from Northwest Savings Bank.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Ahearn, two brothers, Thomas and William Habersack, and ex-husband, Jose Bayona.
Patty is survived by her husband, Richard Takach; her daughter, Michelle (Bayona) Romaneli and husband, Felipe; and her grandson, Luciano. Survivors also include her stepson, Steven Takach and his wife, Kim, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of a service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Contributions may be made to " Because You Care" Animal Rescue and Pet Adoption Center, 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426.
