Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Reusch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wayland Kalie Reusch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Wayland Kalie Reusch Obituary
Patricia Wayland Kalie Reusch, age 78, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born in Brookville at her grandmother's house on April 15, 1941, daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth Kennah Wayland.

Patricia attended McDowell High School. She married Norm Kalie and they lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where she was a hair stylist. She was also a co-owner of a small furniture business. Patricia met and married Timothy Reusch and they enjoyed a life of hunting, fishing and boating. She had a fantastic time. Pat also enjoyed working for A.F. Schultz Co. for 15 years.

Patricia is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Anne Poff (Don); four grandsons, Daniel, Robert, Justin, and Andrew; and seven great-grandchildren. She loved her nephew, Jeff Brown (Cindy), as if he was her own son.

At Patricia's request, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now