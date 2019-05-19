|
Patricia Wayland Kalie Reusch, age 78, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born in Brookville at her grandmother's house on April 15, 1941, daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth Kennah Wayland.
Patricia attended McDowell High School. She married Norm Kalie and they lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where she was a hair stylist. She was also a co-owner of a small furniture business. Patricia met and married Timothy Reusch and they enjoyed a life of hunting, fishing and boating. She had a fantastic time. Pat also enjoyed working for A.F. Schultz Co. for 15 years.
Patricia is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Anne Poff (Don); four grandsons, Daniel, Robert, Justin, and Andrew; and seven great-grandchildren. She loved her nephew, Jeff Brown (Cindy), as if he was her own son.
At Patricia's request, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019