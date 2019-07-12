|
Patricia Woods Hess, 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens. She was born in Erie, on January 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Robert J. "Woodsy" and Norma Larson Woods.
Patricia graduated from Academy High School and the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at the Shriners Hospital for Children and most recently at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, before retiring in 1992. Her passion was investing in and rehabbing rental real estate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer D. Hess; and her daughter-in-law, Susan Hess.
Survivors include two sons, Elmer D. Hess and Robert P. Hess and his wife, Bonnie, all of Erie; one daughter, Holly K. Hess of Erie; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma Rankin and her husband, Edwin, of Florida; one brother, Robert J. Woods of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday (today) from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , www.doctorswithoutborders.org, or to the Humane Society of NWPA, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 12, 2019