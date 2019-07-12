Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Woods Hess


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Woods Hess Obituary
Patricia Woods Hess, 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens. She was born in Erie, on January 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Robert J. "Woodsy" and Norma Larson Woods.

Patricia graduated from Academy High School and the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at the Shriners Hospital for Children and most recently at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, before retiring in 1992. Her passion was investing in and rehabbing rental real estate.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer D. Hess; and her daughter-in-law, Susan Hess.

Survivors include two sons, Elmer D. Hess and Robert P. Hess and his wife, Bonnie, all of Erie; one daughter, Holly K. Hess of Erie; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma Rankin and her husband, Edwin, of Florida; one brother, Robert J. Woods of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday (today) from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , www.doctorswithoutborders.org, or to the Humane Society of NWPA, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now