Patrick A. "Pat" Fitzgerald, 55, of Erie, was welcomed into Heaven by the Lord, Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.
He was born on October 21, 1964, son of the late Catherine (Naculich) Fitzgerald and Joseph R. Fitzgerald.
Pat attended Strong Vincent High School and Tech Memorial. He was a fun and loving guy with many friends. He was a professional truck driver most of his working days, and most recently was employed at Bush Industries. He was a life member of the Siebenbuerger Club, a member of the Foresters' Club and the Lake Erie Mustang Owners Club and also an avid Steelers fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher and daughter, Nicole; and his brother-in-law, Brad Phillips.
He is survived by his wife, Michele (Draszkiewicz) Fitzgerald; sisters, Karen Abate (Joseph), Linda Phillips and Kim Ell (Doug); brothers, Ron Fitzgerald (Sande), Ed Fitzgerald and Ray Fitzgerald (Arby); stepdaughter, Nicki Davis (Jimmy); and grandson, Logan.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. All CDC COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, masks and social distancing are required. Private services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
