1/1
Patrick A. "Pat" Fitzgerald
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick A. "Pat" Fitzgerald, 55, of Erie, was welcomed into Heaven by the Lord, Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born on October 21, 1964, son of the late Catherine (Naculich) Fitzgerald and Joseph R. Fitzgerald.

Pat attended Strong Vincent High School and Tech Memorial. He was a fun and loving guy with many friends. He was a professional truck driver most of his working days, and most recently was employed at Bush Industries. He was a life member of the Siebenbuerger Club, a member of the Foresters' Club and the Lake Erie Mustang Owners Club and also an avid Steelers fan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher and daughter, Nicole; and his brother-in-law, Brad Phillips.

He is survived by his wife, Michele (Draszkiewicz) Fitzgerald; sisters, Karen Abate (Joseph), Linda Phillips and Kim Ell (Doug); brothers, Ron Fitzgerald (Sande), Ed Fitzgerald and Ray Fitzgerald (Arby); stepdaughter, Nicki Davis (Jimmy); and grandson, Logan.

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. All CDC COVID-19 restrictions will be observed, masks and social distancing are required. Private services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP Pine Avenue Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved