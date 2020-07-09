Our beloved brother, Patrick Mikula, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1950, son of the late Agnes and Andy Mikula.
He was also preceded in death by his brother Daniel Mikula and his wife Laura Mikula Lyons.
Patrick attended St. Patrick's School and the former Tech High School, and earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Mercyhurst University.
He was proud to be in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Cheyenne, Wyo., and also in Okinawa.
For many years he was a member of the Erie Fire Department and rescue, he also worked as a construction contractor, as an account representative for National Fuel, and for a time in real estate sales.
Patrick was a compassionate, loving and gentle man, who laughed easily and often. He was at his best in the company of friends or loved ones, sharing stories, memories and laughter.
His one passion was being on the water, and he learned to sail with friends on Lake Erie. He was thrilled to be part of their crews on long distance sailing races on the Great Lakes. He once restored a large vessel for a friend in Florida, and helped pilot it from the Gulf of Mexico across the Great Lakes to Michigan. He liked to say "I'm a boat guy." The water was his happy place.
Patrick is survived by his siblings, Norma Kalie and husband Jim, James Mikula and wife Jennifer, and Mary Lou Mikula, Raymund Mikula and wife Pat. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Arrangements were made in Tampa, Florida.
