Patrick E. Weidler, 63 of East Springfield, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center, following a brief illness.
He was born June 8, 1955 in Meadville, a son of the late Donald J. and Margaret R. (Rhodes) Weidler.
Pat graduated from Northwestern High School in 1974. He began working immediately following high school and later in 1977 started working at Parker-White Metal, (Now PHB Diecast), retiring in 2010 as a Line Supervisor, following 33 years of service to the company.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 472 in Conneaut, a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #0151, Conneaut and a social member of the Springfield VFW Post #4965.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald J. Weidler on May 5, 1970.
Pat will be greatly missed by his family, which include his sister, Teri A. Weidler of Erie; two brothers, Michael L. Weidler (Judi) of Girard, John C. Weidler of East Springfield; his nieces, Megan Weidler, Lori Lobaugh (Mark); nephews, Rick Skalos, John Skalos, Eric Weidler (Dana) and many great nieces and nephews.
No calling ours or services will be observed.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019