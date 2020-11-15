Patrick H. Claxton, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Erie Pa. He was born in Wyandotte, Mich. on February 23, 1928 and grew up in the Toronto area.
He was the son of the late Thomas G. and Elizabeth (Anders) Claxton of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Patrick served in the Royal Canadian Navy from 1947-51, and then studied Engineering at the University of Toronto. His life-long engineering career had him involved with the Avro Arrow, jet engines, hospital sterilizers and surgical equipment. In 1960, Patrick went to work for American Sterilizer in Ontario, which ultimately resulted in the family's relocation to Erie Pa. in 1972. When Pat "retired" in 1985, he enjoyed working as a sailmaker at Bierig Sails. He also assisted his wife Dorothy when she opened her business Bedding Down and Colony Interiors, which they enjoyed for over 20 years.
His passion for sailing had him cruising and racing boats of all shapes and sizes. Patrick was an avid member of the Toronto Sailing and Canoe Club. He was also a member of the Erie Yacht Club for the past 48 years. This passion combined with an obsession for history flourished with his involvement in the construction, and operation of the USS Niagara in 1988. Pat volunteered countless hours sailing and maintaining the Niagara. Living up to his reputation as the oldest living teenager, late into his seventies, Pat climbed the rigging to work the ship at every opportunity. Pat was a true historian and wonderful story-teller. When he was not sailing the ship, he was volunteering at the Erie Maritime Museum. He poured his energy into helping to create the displays and provided excellent and entertaining tours of both the museum and the ship.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy (Carlson) Claxton and brother Denis Claxton.
Survivors include four children; Phillip Claxton, wife Marie of Gabriola Island, British Columbia, Canada, Kathleen Plumley, husband Ray of Wellsboro, Pa., Daniel Claxton, wife Christi, of Lake City, Pa. and Michael Claxton, wife Shirelle of Vernon, British Columbia, Canada. He is further survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is assisting with arrangements.
