|
|
Patrick J. Montgomery, age 63, of Erie, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born in Erie, February 26, 1956, he was a son of the late Robert F. Montgomery, Sr. and Mary (Hall) Montgomery.
Patrick enjoyed bowling and golfing, and was a golf pro in the 1970's. He loved boating on Lake Erie.
He is survived by two children, Patrick J. Montgomery II, and Lauren Renee Montgomery, and the mother of his children, Denise (Moyer) Montgomery; four siblings, Gary Montgomery, wife Cindy, Robert F. Montgomery, Jr., wife Barbara, Cheryl Runstedler, husband Richard and John Montgomery, wife Jean; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Monday from 6 p.m. until the time of a brief service at 7:30 p.m. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019