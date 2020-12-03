Patrick J. Quirk, age 79, entered into the loving presence of the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was mercifully relieved by Almighty God to leave behind his ongoing battles with bone cancer, vascular dementia and Covid to a place where God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away (Revelation 21:4).
Patrick was the son of the late Joseph T. and Rosemarie Koos Quirk. Pat graduated from Cathedral Prep and Gannon University with a degree in Accounting and later earned his C.P.A. He worked for Root, Spitznas and Smiley public accountants and then worked as a controller at Robinson Conner Insurance and later at C.A. Curtze Food Service where he retired.
Pat was completely devoted to his beloved wife Rosemary for 58 years and completely dedicated to his family. He was a gentle and compassionate human being, father and papa who always put others before himself. He was a great provider who leaned on God's grace and help to meet his family's needs.
Pat also enjoyed golfing and tennis with his family and friends at the Kahkwa Club for many years. In his retirement years, he enjoyed lunch and golfing with his Wednesday buddies. He made it a point to always be at his children's sporting events. Pat loved to watch NHRA drag racing both in person and on TV. He was a member of Grace Church, McKean, and previously served on the finance committee and as an usher.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his lyric poet sister, Cathleen Quirk.
He is survived by his loving twin brothers: Michael Quirk and his wife, Angelika, of San Rafael, Calif; Thomas Quirk and his wife, Lynne, of St. Louis, Missouri.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary (Olszewski) Quirk; and was the proud father of having five sons, Michael (Darcy) of Pensacola, Fla., John of Erie, Pa., Jay (Lori) of Denver, Pa., Jeff (Kim) of Erie, Pa., and Brian of Lancaster, Pa.
Also surviving are six cherished grandchildren, Jared Quirk (Hannah) and Lindsey Quirk of Pensacola, Fla., Jeffrey and Joshua Quirk of Erie, Pa., and Nathan and Eliana Quirk of Denver, Pa.
Due to Covid, there will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held by the family with burial in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1023 French St., Erie, PA 16501.
Arrangements by Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
.