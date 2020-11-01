Patrick J. Tomczak, age 78, of Erie, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 in New Lenox, Ill. He was born in Erie on March 17, 1942, son of the late Leo and Veronica Tomczak.
Pat was a 1960 graduate of Cathedral Prep High School, where he played basketball, football, and track. He then served in the US Army, stationed in Germany. Pat first worked for the Erie School District and then for Kaiser Aluminum/Accuride for over 30 years until his retirement. He and his brothers were honored to enter the Prep Hall of Fame together.
Pat was also a member of the Erie Slo Pitch Hall of Fame and a basketball coach at St. James for several years, where he also received several recognitions. He was an active member of St. James R.C. Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He enjoyed attending sports and other events for his grandchildren. Pat was an avid sports fan and loved time spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Rose Ananea Tomczak, whom he married on August 14, 1965; as well as five brothers, Jerome, Robert, Leonard, Raymond, and Eugene Tomczak; and an infant daughter. He is survived by four children, Dawn Murawski (Al), Kelly Kienholz (Scott), Matthew Tomczak (Jana), and Rebecca Tomczak; two sisters, Joanne Oldenski (John) and Louise Oblinski; one brother, Daniel Tomczak; nine grandchildren, Patrick (Sarah), Karlee and Jacob Murawski, Karmella, Khloe, Karoline and Benny Kienholz, and Nate and Ellie Nacino; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, on Saturday, November 7 at 10:30 a.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. A private interment will be held at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
