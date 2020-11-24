1/
Patrick Joseph Brenot
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Joseph Brenot, age 2 months, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

He was born on September 3, 2020 in Erie, Pa. to Travis John Brenot and Megan Lynn Fronce.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Jaiden Jean and one brother, Riley Allen both of Erie, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, PJ Brenot and maternal grandfathers, Joseph Longo and Harold Swanson and his paternal great-grandfather, Patrick Brenot.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory
614 Baldwin St
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-7860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved