Patrick Joseph Brenot, age 2 months, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
He was born on September 3, 2020 in Erie, Pa. to Travis John Brenot and Megan Lynn Fronce.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Jaiden Jean and one brother, Riley Allen both of Erie, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, PJ Brenot and maternal grandfathers, Joseph Longo and Harold Swanson and his paternal great-grandfather, Patrick Brenot.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.
