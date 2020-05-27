|
Patrick Joseph "Guido" Calabrese, 78, of Meadville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Marquette Hospice House, surrounded by his family.
Patrick was born in Erie, on March 17, 1942, a son of the late Joseph Albert and Margaret Ann (Longo) Calabrese.
On February 14, 2001, Patrick married Christine E. Cole Gregg; she survives. He previously had been married to Kathleen Ann Blossey.
He was an active member of New Beginnings Church of God, where he would serve at the Information Center with his wife Chris.
Following his graduation from the former St. Patrick High School, Patrick worked his way through college at a local bakery which allowed him to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics with a Minor in Psychology from Gannon College and later a Masters Degree in Mathematics from Edinboro College. He went on to teach eighth grade algebra at James S. Wilson Middle School, Millcreek, until his retirement. During this time he started a Computer Club with his students known as the "Hackers." Patrick was thanked and respected by former students who lovingly called him "Mr. C." Following his retirement Patrick worked part time for a local brokerage as a technical stock analyst. In his early 50s Patrick, took an interest in the sport of running and went on to complete numerous 5K and 10K races, as well as many half marathon races and two Marine Corps Marathons. He always encouraged other runners to continue and finish their race. Patrick was an active member of the Erie Runner's Club where he had served as an officer. A talented artist, Patrick, enjoyed drawing classic cars for which he had a passion and he loved attending car shows. Patrick was a cat lover and over the years rescued and took in many cats off the streets of Erie. Patrick was very supportive of his wife Christine's numerous school and community projects, having earned an Honorary Master Gardeners Certificate for his help with local projects. He enjoyed participating in the Community Garden at the MARC. His greatest accomplishment was being a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His quiet manner and loving gestures will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
In addition to his wife Christine Gregg of 19 years, Patrick is survived a daughter Andrea Dawn Searle (Douglas Daniel) of Phoenix, Ariz., a son David Joseph Calabrese of Bellevue, Wash., a stepdaughter Krista Petruso (Samuel) of Conneaut Lake, a granddaughter Alexis Dawn Searle who referred to his as "PA," two step-grandchildren Karissa and Sammy Petruso, and his former wife Kathleen Ann Calabrese of Phoenix, Ariz.
At the family's request there will be no visitation.
A service to Celebrate Patrick's Life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville, with Pastor Temple Jarrell and Pastor Joy Mumford officiating.
Patrick will be laid to rest in Greendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Beginnings Church Of God, 13226 Leslie Rd., or Marquette Hospice House, 766 Liberty St., both of Meadville, PA 16335.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut Street, Meadville.
