|
|
Patrick Joseph Hughes, age 54, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
He was born in Erie, on February 23, 1965, a son of Patrick and Mary Virginia "Ginny" Kieklak Hughes.
Patrick attended Cathedral Prep and graduated from Academy High School. Patrick served in the U.S. Navy and became a contractor for J.B. Courtney hardwood flooring in Norfolk, Va. Patrick had a huge heart and was known as Big "P" to the neighborhood kids. He enjoyed fishing and was a lifelong Steelers and Notre Dame fan.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Emmons (fiancé,Tyson Fones), siblings, Kathleen Luzik (Doug), Maggie Cacchione (Nick) and Mary Ellen Hughes-Momeyer, and nieces and nephews, Jack, Kaitlin and Andrew Luzik, Christina, Catie, Nick and Nora Cacchione and Sydney, Michael and Clay Momeyer.
Friends may call on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
A true follower of Jesus, Patrick would want us to "Love as Jesus Loves."
The family is grateful to the Regional Cancer Center staff and UPMC Hamot Oncology Staff for their loving care of Pat.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network or to Interim Healthcare Hospice.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 12, 2019