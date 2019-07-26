|
Patrick Lee Handran, age 63, was ushered into His Savior's arms Monday, July 15th after a year-long battle with glioblastoma. A resident of The Villages, FL he had friends and family surrounding him the past few weeks.
In classic Pat style, he enjoyed reminiscing, playing games, and spending time with everyone.
Pat is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Renee, his favorite oldest daughter Heather and husband Brian, his favorite son Noel and wife Joy, and his favorite youngest daughter Bria and husband AJ. His 11 grandkids; Ayden, Will, Aaron, Elleyana, Owen, Megyn, Everett, Addyson, Alayna, Cameron, and Austin, will miss their Grandpa's sky high tosses, bear hugs, and sense of adventure.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Cornerstone Hospice House at 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32163.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 26, 2019