Patrick Michael McCafferty
Patrick Michael McCafferty, of Erie, Pa. (Millcreek Township), passed away at the age of 64, in Parma, Ohio, on Sunday, September 13, 2020, due to cancer related illnesses. He was born on August 15, 1956, in Erie, Pa., to Joseph and Margaret McCafferty. He lived in the Erie community for the majority of his life.

He served eight years in the United States Air Force and worked at Bob Ferrando Ford World for 35+ years, where he met some amazing and interesting friends. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and watching Westerns with his kids (he especially enjoyed Clint Eastwood). He loved the Cleveland Indians baseball games and above all else Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football.

He is survived by his children Christine Hayek (Zach Hayek), Michael McCafferty (Nicole McCafferty), Thomas McCafferty (Angela Zielinski-McCafferty), Joseph McCafferty, and Carly McCafferty. He is also survived by two sisters Kathleen Pianta and Susan Euliano (Douglas Euliano). He was Papa Pat to Lucas, Hunter, Marley, Annabelle, Wyatt, Quinn, Aidan, Ari, Azlee, Tozi, Tula, and Owen.

He was preceded in death by his father Joseph McCafferty, his mother Margaret McCafferty his brother Michael McCafferty, and an infant brother Joseph McCafferty.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 4 p.m. until time of sharing at 8 p.m. Interment is private.

Pat Mac is a legend and will be remembered by all with a smile and a "GO IRISH!"

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020

I am so sorry to hear about Pat’s passing. Rest In Peace Pat! You were a wonderful, kind man who will be truly missed.
Kathy, I am keeping you in my thoughts and prayers and extend my deepest sympathy to you as you go through this most difficult time!
Cindy Berarducci
Friend
September 17, 2020
The McCafferty Family,

I am so sorry to hear of Patrick's passing. I know how much he loved his children and family. He was truly one of a kind, a wonderful person.

My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Many great memories!

Love,
Debi Peterson ❤
Debra Peterson
Friend
