Patrick Michael McLaughlin, age 70, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at his home in Millcreek after a long battle with heart disease.
Patrick was born in Erie, Pa., on August 17, 1949 and was a son of the late William and Marion (Stingl) McLaughlin.
Patrick graduated from Strong Vincent High School with the class of 1968. He entered the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Charleston from 1968 to 1974. After his discharge, he worked at G.E. until he could no longer work due to his illness. He will always be remembered for his helpful nature and good humor.
Patrick was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club and the Wesleyville Athletic Club. He was a huge New York Giants and Yankees fan. He loved to bust his Pittsburgh Steelers fan friends. "GO GIANTS!"
Patrick leaves behind his beloved wife of 30 years, Diane (Kaminski) McLaughlin, who walked beside him through his failing health, and gave so selflessly to make his journey from this life to his eternal home an easy transition. Together, they enjoyed traveling and finding many shortcuts between Maine, Florida, the Carolinas, Hawaii, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Ireland.
He also leaves behind his two sons, Patrick (Rebecca) of Erie, Pa., and Peter (Lisa) of Summerville, S.C.; his precious grandchildren, Andrew, Lily, and Amelia; his stepson, Kurt Bryan of Erie, Pa.; two sisters, Julie McLaughlin of Erie, Pa., and Melanie (Paul) Forquer of Canton, Ohio; a brother, Anthony McLaughlin (Barb) of Puyallup, Wash., and several nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Garthwaite and a brother, father William McLaughlin.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at UPMC and Great Lakes Hospice, especially Christina Scannell and Casey Dornhoefer of the family Hospice Team.
There will be no viewing or visitation. The family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020