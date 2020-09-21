1/1
Patrick W. Kearney
1937 - 2020
Patrick W. Kearney, age 83, of Grove City, passed away in Grove Manor Nursing Home, on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Patrick was born in Erie, Pa., on March 3, 1937, to Joseph C. and Kathryn M. (Northup) Kearney.

He graduated from Cathedral Prep High School in Erie in 1955 and he was a 1959 graduate of Gannon University, majoring in accountant.

Following college, Patrick served two years in the U.S. Army.

He was employed as a CPA for 34 years with the federal government and lived in La Palma, Calif., Seattle, Wash. and Pittsburgh, Pa.

Upon his retirement in 1994, Patrick moved to Harrisville, Pa., then later to Grove City. Patrick loved to play golf and listen to his extensive collection of Jazz recordings.

He was a member of The Church of The Beloved Disciple, and was a contributor to many charities.

Survivors include a brother, Brian J. Kearney and wife Sarah "Sally," Grove City, nephews and nieces, Brian Kearney, Jr. and wife Debbie, Kate Geiger and husband Rev. William, Kevin Kearney, Mary Fordney, Patricia Kruck and husband Jeffrey, Maureen Stalker and husband Paul and Colleen Snyder and husband Charles, also one grandnephew, four grandnieces and two great-grandnieces.

His parents and a grandnephew, Daniel Kruck, preceded Patrick in death.

A private family mass will be held in The Church of The Beloved Disciple, Grove City.

Memorials contributions can be made to "BeLoved Mercy Ministries" at The Church of The Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City, PA 16127.

Arrangements are by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA 16127.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 21, 2020.
