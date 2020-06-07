Patti A. (Jorgensen) Massing, age 69, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on November 12, 1950, a daughter of the late Alan and Jeanne (Kanavy) Jorgensen.
Patti graduated from Academy High School. She worked at American Meter for 24 years as a traffic manager.
Known as "Kayak Patti," she enjoyed spending her time outdoors, kayaking, fishing, biking, camping, birding, cross country skiing and snow shoeing. She adored her grandchildren and loved staying at her cabin in woods in French Creek, N.Y. and vacationing in Cedar Key, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Tullio and a half-brother, Eric Jorgensen.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Raymond Massing; children, Wellie Yaple, III (Jeanne) of Erie, Patrick Yaple (Laura) of Pittsburgh and Kristen Yaple (Leonard Kosar) of Erie; and five grandchildren, Chloe, Wellie, Evelyn, Maeve and Connor. She is also survived by a stepbrother, Tom Jorgensen (Pam) of Winter Park, Fla.; and a hal-brother, Kevin Jorgensen of Tampa, Fla.; a brother-in-law, David Tullio of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks go to her special friends, Tom and Diane, Gerry and Barb, Tom and Cori, Donnie and Sharon, Craig and Mary Beth, Bill and Beth, Harriet, Ann, Robert and Doris, Rick, Joe and Shannon, Kathy, John and Loretta, Guido, Jen, Sammy, Chuck George and Cathy, Steve, Holly, Dave, Phil and Sue, Tim, Terry and Dede, Rob, Dave and Kathy, Brad and Karen, Bud, Bob and Mary Alice, John, Pastor Bob, Roger and Sandy, Liz, Mary Beth, Tom and Jan, Jon and Denise, Gary and Diane, Susan, Pat, Pat and Kathy.
Services will be private with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wattsburg Hose Company, 14415 Main St., Wattsburg, PA, 16442.
Services will be private with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wattsburg Hose Company, 14415 Main St., Wattsburg, PA, 16442.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.