Patti A. Vasile passed away on May 19, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born to Audrey Cross Bretherton and the late Walter G. Bretherton, in Erie, Pa., on January 1, 1970.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her loving husband Costel Vasile and their son Nicholas G. Vasile. Also surviving is a sister Karen Hamilton Pencille, brothers Jeffrey Troutman, and Walter T. Bretherton, and niece Alexandria Bretherton.
She is also survived by her in-laws Marin and Ana Vasile, two brothers-in-law Alex Vasile (Beth), niece Brittany, Mario Vasile, niece Cami, sister-in-law Menia Gyalog, and nephew Jessi.
Patti graduated from Strong Vincent High School and JH Thompson for Phlebotomy.
She loved to cook for friends and family and was known for her fried chicken and peanut butter fudge.
Due to the covid-19 the family will hold a celebration of life at a later time.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 28, 2020