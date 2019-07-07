Patti A. Wertz Burhenn-Geiger, 80, of Erie, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 from dementia, at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center. She was born January 26, 1939 in Altoona, Pa., a daughter of the late Frank E. and Harriett Jane Robinson Wertz.



Patti worked at North Coast Travel Agency and at Les Crago Jeweler.



She was a member of First Alliance Church, Erie Christians Women's Club and The Erie Yacht Club.



Patti enjoyed shopping and boating. She was an extensive world traveler, a few of her favorites destinations were; Jerusalem, Russia, Australia, South America, Alaska, Hawaii, and Acapulco, Mexico.



After the death of Patti's first husband Karl, at a young age, in 1981 she was left to raise their three children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will always be remembered for her selflessness and generosity towards everyone she knew.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Karl H. Burhenn; step-son, Lee Geiger; and her aunt, Ethel Wertz.



She is survived by her husband, George Geiger of Erie; one daughter, Suzanne Hurst (Timothy) of Erie; two sons, Danny K. Burhenn (Natalie) of Erie, and Steve Burhenn (Amy) of Edinboro; one step-daughter, Lynne Geiger of Erie; one step-son, David Geiger of Erie; and seven grandchildren, Karli Becker (Dan), Kristi Hurst, and Danielle, Nate, Nora, Drew and Ashley Burhenn. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Monday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Service on Tuesday at First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Road, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Highmark Caring Place, 510 Cranberry Street, Erie, PA 16507. Patti's family would like to thank the staff at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center for their wonderful care. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019