Paul A. Gora
1938 - 2020
Paul A. Gora, age 81, who would have celebrated his 82nd birthday today, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, in Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Erie, on June 5, 1938, he was the son of the late Stanley and Agnes (Giewont) Gora.

Paul was a programmer for Copes-Vulcan Co. He enjoyed traveling and hunting. Most of all, he loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Zukowski.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet K. (Fischer) Gora, of Erie; his daughters, Marilyn Turnage, husband John, of Irving, Texas, and Suzanne Bindseil, husband David, of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Loretta Greishaw, of Waterford, and Sophie Jones, husband Robert, of Columbia, Md.; four grandchildren, Amanda and Emily Turnage, and Nathan and Gabby Bindseil; and a brother-in-law, Edward Zukowski, of Erie.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass and entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, will be private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
