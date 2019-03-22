|
Paul Andrew Onachila, of Canton, Ohio, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Akron General Hospital. He was 92 years old. Born in Albion, Pa., in 1926, Paul lived there until 1960.
He graduated from Albion High School. He was employed at Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad. In 1960, he relocated to Canton, Ohio, where he worked for the Norfolk and Western Railroad. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Thomas J. Onachila Sr. and Mary Onachila and brothers Frank, Thomas, and Edward.
He is survived by his brother Bernard (Lauretta) Onachila of Lakeland, Fla. and sister Therese (Cecil) Greer of Whitetop, Va. Also surviving is his dear partner of 20 years Lannie Lorson of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
He was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Union and the American Legion Post #44 in Canton, Ohio.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Servant Catholic Parish. Interment will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in St. James Cemetery, Crossingville, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2019