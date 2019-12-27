|
|
Paul D. Semon, 67, of Erie and formerly of Niagara Falls, N.Y., died Monday, December 23, 2019 at LECOM Senior Living in Erie.
He was born July 26, 1952, a son of the late Franklin D. and Celstia P. (Mesch) Semon.
Paul graduated from Wheatfield High School, Niagara Falls, N.Y. in 1969. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served with the 6920th Security Group in Misowa, Japan. He served eighteen months at Karamursel Common Defense in Turkey. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force he returned to the Buffalo area and worked as a Security Salesperson, having been employed by Doyle Security Systems, Securitos and most recently ADT Security Systems.
He was a member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Girard and enjoyed hunting and fishing especially in Canada and Chautauqua and gardening. He also loved traveling throughout the United States.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Heidrich and two brothers, Ronald and Mark Semon.
Paul is survived by his wife, Linda M. (McNeely) Semon, whom he married March 21, 1981 in Niagara Falls, N.Y.; a brother, Franklin Semon, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard on Monday, December 30th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend services there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ron Freebourn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019