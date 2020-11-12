Paul D. Slivinski, of McKean, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 61. Born in Erie, September 20, 1959, he was a son of the late John R. Slivinski, Sr., and Carmella M. (DeBello) Slivinski.
Paul touched many lives and helped many people. He was loved by all who knew him. He worked at the Siebenbuerger Club for 14 years. He owned Classic Lanes for 21 years and was currently managing Hillside Estates. He will be missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Wally Slivinski, and a sister, Wanda Slivinski.
He is survived by his fiancée of 21 years, Heidi Wolf and her son, Michael Wolf, wife Andrea, and their daughter, Emma Wolf; three siblings, Darlene Alward, Blanche Cole, and Mike Slivinski; three children, Carrie, Amy, and Tyler; three granddaughters and a grandson.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery were private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
