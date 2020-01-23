Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Church
5145 Peach Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Thompson Sr.


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul D. Thompson Sr. Obituary
Paul D. Thompson, Sr., age 59, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Erie, on June 4, 1960, a son of the late Siroun and Mary Neuer Thompson.

Paul graduated from McDowell High School and then went on to work at Urick Foundry for over 38 years.

He enjoyed hunting for deer and turkey, and also enjoyed fishing and kayaking. Paul was a member of the Sunflower Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jasper Holmes.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gayle Howe Thompson; a son, Paul D. Thompson, Jr.; four sisters, Kathy Kiniad, Samantha Neuer, Sandy Franco and Susan Pettinato; two brothers, Mark Thompson and Si Thompson; two sisters-in-law, Laura Swartz and Judy Howe; an uncle, Richard Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -