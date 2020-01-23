|
|
Paul D. Thompson, Sr., age 59, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on June 4, 1960, a son of the late Siroun and Mary Neuer Thompson.
Paul graduated from McDowell High School and then went on to work at Urick Foundry for over 38 years.
He enjoyed hunting for deer and turkey, and also enjoyed fishing and kayaking. Paul was a member of the Sunflower Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jasper Holmes.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gayle Howe Thompson; a son, Paul D. Thompson, Jr.; four sisters, Kathy Kiniad, Samantha Neuer, Sandy Franco and Susan Pettinato; two brothers, Mark Thompson and Si Thompson; two sisters-in-law, Laura Swartz and Judy Howe; an uncle, Richard Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020