Paul David Phillips
1938 - 2020
Paul David Phillips, age 82, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home. Paul was born on January 10, 1938 in Erie, a son of the late Earl Joseph Phillips and Margaret Irene McGuire Phillips.

Paul graduated from East High School in 1956, where he excelled as a swimmer and a track athlete and remained active with his classmates. He was an engineer on the railroad starting at age 19 with New York Central and later worked for Penn Central/Conrail, retiring in 1999 from CSX after 42 years of service. He loved to reminisce about the railroad.

Paul was a proud member of the downtown YMCA since 1955. He loved the game of Handball and cherished the many friendships he made through the years. Paul was a master sports statistician with a wealth of Erie trivia information and few people could match his knowledge. He had a phenomenal memory for peoples ages and their dates of birth.

Survivors include his lifelong companion of 42 years, Mary Ann Piscitelli; two sons, Gregory Phillips (Karen) and Doug Phillips (Kerry) both of Erie; two daughters, Lisa Navalta (Rick) of Taylor, Mich. and Stephanie Phillips of Reno, Nev.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his extended Piscitelli family.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, James Phillips (Rita) and John Phillips (Charlotte).

A special thank you to his caregiver and friend, Wendy Henry.

Due to current circumstances, private funeral services for the family will be held with his nephew, Pastor John C. Phillips officiating. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Downtown YMCA, 31 West 10th St., Erie.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
