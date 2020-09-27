Paul E. Crouch, age 69, born January 28, 1951 a son of the late Sidney and Blanche (Phillips) Crouch went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home.
Paul graduated from Hillcrest High School in Springfield, Missouri. After getting his Bachelors Degree from Ozark Bible Institute. He and his wife went into mission work in Brazil, South America. He enjoyed good food, good music, and good books.
He often reminisced of his childhood home in Connecticut and loved all things nautical. He had a love of traveling.
Paul was preceded in death by two sisters, Gail Turra and Fern Wilner; a brother, Sidney Chester Jr.
He will be greatly missed by his family including his wife Brenda (Waggoner) Crouch of 48 years whom he married July 28, 1972; two daughters, Jennifer Marie Silman (James), Rachel Jane Alexander (Jared); five sons Nathan John Crouch (Melissa), Jeremiah Daniel Crouch (Martina), Matthew Paul Crouch (Noemi), Andrew Stephen Crouch (Rebekah), Neil Austin Crouch; two sisters Emily Ready (Bob), and Edna Crouch; a brother Fredrick Crouch; ten grandchildren Lexi Crouch, Levi Crouch, Emmy Crouch, Ian Crouch, Havilah Crouch, Isaiah Crouch, and Micah Crouch, Luke Alexander, Erin Alexander, Clint Alexander.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Edinboro Camp and Retreat Center 12940 Fry Rd., Edinboro, PA 16412
Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Girard Alliance Church 229 Rice Ave, Girard, PA 16417, Service to follow at 6 p.m. with James Silman officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home.
