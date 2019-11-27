|
Paul Edward Frndak was born January 16, 1934, and died the morning of November 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Frndak.
He is survived by Alice Frndak, his wife of 66 years. Paul is also survived by sons Keith and Philip, daughter Kim, daughters-in-law Diane Frndak and Shelly Frndak, as well as ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Paul worked for thirty-eight years at Penn Union in Edinboro, Pa. The "mighty hunter" loved his family, his friends, his Crossingville farm and his loyal dogs. He would offer anyone the shirt off his back. A visitor never left his home without being offered snacks from the fridge or some of Alice's baked goods.
He was the definition of a happy man. Polka-on, Paul.
