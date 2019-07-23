|
Paul Eric Sorth, of Harborcreek, Pa., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born on November 27, 1963, in Erie, Pa., the son of H. Kenneth Sorth and Mary Jane Sanfilippo Sorth.
Paul grew up in Harborcreek, Pa. and had attended the Gertrude Barber Center, then the Harbor Creek School District.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, Mary and Ken Sorth.
Paul has been our gift from God, a gift we will cherish forever. He was a gentle soul, but his love was powerful. He loved without limits and with such purity. We may have thought we were here to teach him, working to help him develop and learn, but in actuality, he taught us more. His lessons to us included the true meaning of unconditional love.
What a source of joy he has been for his family and those who knew him! We will forever remember so many of his endearing qualities: how real and contagious his laugh was, his kisses that were like a puff on your cheek, but so heartfelt, his appreciation of Sesame Street from its conception to even recent days (Paul may be their oldest fan), his spot-on imitation of Cookie Monster, his unsolicited clapping and laughing when something made him happy, his need to be comforted during a thunderstorm, his teasing sense of humor, his way of sensing someone's sadness then comforting them with a few gentle pats on the arm, and certainly not least of all was his love of music, starting at a young age singing at the piano with his beloved dad Ken accompanying him. His favorites included everything from the Beatles to the Sound of Music. He especially enjoyed singing "Rocky Raccoon" with his cousin Beth playing guitar. He may not have been able to carry a tune, but that didn't stop him from singing. He knew all the words and his sense of rhythm was impeccable. He loved to dance, too, with his sisters and at special events. He had moves! Paul amazed us with his recall of birthdays. His memory was often better with birthdays than names. (Hello, March 29 ) Maybe it was because he so enjoyed celebrating them, whether it was his own or someone else's.
Paul was an inspiration to so many who knew him. There are several family members who pursued a career in special education because of him, who are now contributing greatly in that field.
We never wanted to lose our Sweet Paul in this life, but we know he is now in the arms of the Lord. We can only imagine how spectacular Paul's reunion in heaven with Mom and Dad will be.
Survivors include his sisters, Carolyn Bauer (Charles) and Lisa Puckly (Jerry), Lizzie Donikowski (niece), Joseph Puckly (nephew), Kenneth Puckly (nephew), also close family Matt and Chicaga Bauer and sons Bo and Marrick Bauer, and so many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Special appreciation goes to cousin Nick Sanfilippo who has been a tremendous support in Paul's final chapter, and also to his wonderful and caring Hospice Nurse Mary Pollard of Heartland Hospice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 23, 2019