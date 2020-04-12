|
|
Paul F. Rose, 80, of Meadville, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
He was born April 10, 1940, in Erie, a son of Donald and Helen Ruth McGaughey Rose.
He married Patricia A. Meade on August 24, 1963.
Paul was a 1958 graduate of Erie East High School, a 1962 graduate of Edinboro University with a Bachelor's degree in secondary education, and a 1966 graduate of Illinois University with a Master's degree in Mathematics. He taught mathematics and physics at Harbor Creek High School for 35 years.
Paul was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and former active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Erie, where he was assisting minister and member of the property committee.
An avid woodworker, he was a member of the Presque Isle Wood Turners Club. While teaching, Paul enjoyed summer construction work and always enjoyed the challenge of a new project. A special part of his life was the college gang get-togethers of over 60 years. In retirement, he enjoyed sailing on Lake Erie, traveling on Wesbury trips and especially attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Pat, include a son, Mark Donald Rose (Jeanne) of Meadville; a daughter, Sharon Rose-Rego (Patrick) of Hudson, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kyle and Nicholas Rose and Kayli and Christopher Rego; a brother, James Rose (Susan) of Winchester, Va.; two nephews, Jeffrey Reidel of Cleveland, Ohio and Gerald Reidel of Lancaster; a niece, Cheryl Patalano (John) of Pittsburgh; a great-niece, AnnaJean Patalano; and a great-nephew, Sylvan Patalano.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Alice Reidel.
A private family funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Ben Travis, Pastor officiating. A public Celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Interment will be in Greendale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 649 Park Ave., or to the Wesbury Foundation, 31 N. Park Ave., both of Meadville, PA 16335.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at Wesbury's Grace Health Center for the wonderful care provided.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020