May we carry on to others the positive light that he once gave to all of us.
Paul F. Yoculan Younger, Coach, Papa, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 after a brief illness. Paul was born on May 4, 1937 in Erie, a son of the late Dorthy Huey Kwitowski, and Joseph "Chicki" Yoculan.
Paul lived a passionate, positive, enriched and giving life. He grew up in "Little Italy" and met the love of his life, Charlotte Roll when he was 13 years old. He graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1956. Paul and Charlotte married on August 25, 1956 and spent 70 loving and exciting years together. Paul began singing acapella in high school with the Four Jokers. From there, his group the Epics, went on to perform and win at the Ted Mack Amateur Hour, in Erie. After they performed on Ted Mack, the Epics went on to perform at the "World Famous Peppermint Lounge" in New York City. It is here where he met his lifelong friend "Joey Dee" and the Star Lighters, ("Peppermint Twist"). Paul's group was so successful at the Peppermint Lounge that they were held over for three years. While performing at the Peppermint Lounge, many stars came to see their performance including "The Beatles". The group landed a contract with Warner Brother Records and changed their name to "The Younger Brothers" and went on to record songs that made it into the top 20 on the billboard. Paul's entertaining career included being the first rock and roll band to perform at Carnegie Hall, for closed circuit, for President John F. Kennedy. He shared the billboard with Elvis Presley, Red Fox, and Ike and Tina Turner at the International Hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to perform in Puerto Rico, with his good friend, Jose Feliciano. He also hosted the American Gladiator Live Show in Orlando, Fla. Paul entertained coast to coast throughout the United States for years. He continued to perform up until last year with the Ruby Port band at several Erie events. He recently completed his autobiography of his life in the entertainment industry, which will be published soon.
Paul also dedicated over 40 years of his life coaching a multitude of youths in many sports. He volunteered his time coaching in boy's baseball, and in the American Jr. and Senior Legion league. He spent the last 15 years coaching baseball at Mercyhurst Preparatory School. He coached the women's basketball team at Gannon University, and volunteered his time coaching girls' and boys' basketball at many parochial schools, the first at St. Stanislaus School and the most recent being St. George School. He also volunteered coaching girls travel AAU basketball for the "Erie Saints", and the "Erie Elite". He was a volunteer football coach for the Erie Gridders and volunteered coaching football at many parochial schools. Paul taught his student athletes much more than the mechanics of the game, he taught them lessons about the game of life. He always gave his student athletes the confidence that they could do great things. He had a genuine interest in each and every one of his players, and his greatest joy was helping them achieve their maximum potential and working through all types of adversity and injuries. "Feel my finger" and "Thank you", the lessons he taught will live on forever. A gift to us all. He will forever be in our hearts.
Paul was also a champion for the city of Erie, Gem City, always promoting events for his hometown. He performed at the very first "Celebrate Erie Days" in 1977 with the Younger Brother Band and promoted the St. Paul's Festival.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Emmie Aleia Potter.
Paul is survived by his wife of 63 years, the love of his life, Charlotte Yoculan; his children Coach Paul Yoculan, Jr. (Anne), Coach Patty Potter, (Coach Tom), Christine Harrington (Don) and Coach Paul Lano. He is further survived by his eleven cherished treasures, his grandchildren; Rebecca Pianta, (Jamie), Coach Jessica Bingle (Brandon), Coach Erica Potter, Nicole Brown (Travis), Thomas Potter (Kaila), Paul Yoculan III (Kayla), Kerri Yoculan, Cameron Gourlay, Evan Gourlay, Fallon Gourlay and Alexis Yoculan. His tiny cherished treasures, his eight great-grandchildren; Carter, Berkley, Bryson, Alba, Olivia, Aleia, Evan and Auora. He is the brother of Dinty Polacci (Jim) and Theresa Yoculan. He is the brother-in-law of Judith Graham and Karen Guzek (Ron). Paul is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews; his musicians and his coaching family.
We welcome all of his family and friends to celebrate his life and revisit the beautiful messages and memories that he left for each and every one of us as he heads to "Rock n' Roll Heaven". The celebration will take place at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd., on Monday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. We also would like to invite you to a Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 5401 Peach Street. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Linda May for her loving support, as well as the dedicated, loving nurses in the ICU unit at the second floor south at UPMC-Hamot.
IN lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mercyhurst Preparatory School, Paul F. Yoculan, Sr. athletic/academic scholarship fund. These scholarships will assist the students/athletes that he so dearly loved. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019